 

CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership (FOTO)

Plochingen (ots) - The CeramTec Group has taken the next step in the
transformation into a medical technology corporation andacquired the Swiss
specialist for ceramic dental implants, Dentalpoint AG. With this acquisition,
the globally leading medical technology group further expands its offering as a
supplier in the field of high-performance ceramics. The CeramTec Group's
high-quality, biocompatible ceramic components for joint and dental implants
help patients worldwide to improve their lives.

With the acquisition of the Swiss company Dentalpoint AG ("Dentalpoint") on 4
January 2021, CeramTec is investing in the rapidly growing future market for
metal-free dental prostheses and is sustainably expanding its portfolio for
medical technology applications. As one of the leading suppliers in the field of
metal-free, two-piece ceramic implants, Dentalpoint makes a substantial
contribution to the development of implantology and has an established and
innovative product platform. The transaction will create a leading global
provider of solutions in the field of ceramic dental implants, which combine the
highest product quality in terms of bio-compatibility and aesthetics.

"With this acquisition, we not only consistently expand our portfolio in the
Medical segment, but at the same time we are expanding our access to the dental
market, our product development expertise and our manufacturing capacities in a
strongly growing market environment," says Dr. Hadi Saleh, CEO of the CeramTec
Group.

Adrian Hunn, CEO of Dentalpoint AG, adds: "Through the integration into the
CeramTec Group, we expect new impulses for our existing business and the
expansion of our international presence. At the same time, Dentalpoint will
remain a stand-alone company with the established Zeramex brand and will
continue to expand."

Dentalpoint has state-of-the-art production technology and automated
manufacturing processes. For more than 10 years, customers have trusted the
high-quality and customized product solutions from Switzerland.

CeramTec has over 45 years of experience with high-performance ceramics for
medical technology applications, which are successfully used worldwide for the
benefit of patients. CeramTec's ceramic implants are metal-free and have
excellent bio-compatibility, chemical stability and high wear resistance. The
company's proven expertise in materials and injection molding in particular
enables the cost-efficient production of dental implants.

Ceramtec was supported by Homburger AG in Zurich as to legal matters and by
Morgan Stanley as financial advisor.

About CeramTec GmbH

CeramTec is a leading international manufacturer of technical ceramics and
specialises in the development, production and sale of parts, components and
products made of ceramic materials. With over 100 years of development and
production experience, CeramTec is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced
ceramics and uses these materials in a wide range of applications. CeramTec
advanced ceramics are used in numerous industries, including medical technology,
the automotive industry, electronics, energy, environmental technology, as well
as in equipment and mechanical engineering. The product range includes well over
10,000 products, components and parts made of technical ceramics and a variety
of ceramic materials.

With production facilities and subsidiaries in Europe, America and Asia,
CeramTec has an international presence as a manufacturer and supplier. The
company is headquartered in Plochingen near Stuttgart. In 2019, CeramTec
generated sales of over 620 million euros. CeramTec employs more than 3,500
people worldwide, including around 2,000 in Germany.

About Dentalpoint AG

Dentalpoint is an innovator, pioneer and leading competence centre for
metal-free dental restorations based in Switzerland. The registered trademark
ZERAMEX® stands for an aesthetic and 100% metal-free all-ceramic implant system
that addresses a growing patient need. In order to maintain its position as a
technology leader in the dental industry of ceramic implant manufacturers,
Dentalpoint is cur-rently establishing its own ceramic competence centre in the
Limmattal near Zurich.

Dentalpoint sells its products internationally with its own sales force,
distribution and OEM partners. The subsidiary in Germany is Dentalpoint Germany
GmbH, located in Lörrach.

Contact:

Christoph Hermes
Head of Communications
Telefon: +49 (0) 7153 611-803
E-Mail: mailto:pr@ceramtec.de

CeramTec GmbH
CeramTec-Platz 1-9
D-73207 Plochingen

http://www.ceramtec.de
http://www.ceramtec.com/twitter
http://www.ceramtec.com/youtube

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128209/4804397
OTS: CeramTec-Gruppe


Disclaimer

