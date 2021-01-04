CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership (FOTO)

Plochingen (ots) - The CeramTec Group has taken the next step in the

transformation into a medical technology corporation andacquired the Swiss

specialist for ceramic dental implants, Dentalpoint AG. With this acquisition,

the globally leading medical technology group further expands its offering as a

supplier in the field of high-performance ceramics. The CeramTec Group's

high-quality, biocompatible ceramic components for joint and dental implants

help patients worldwide to improve their lives.



With the acquisition of the Swiss company Dentalpoint AG ("Dentalpoint") on 4

January 2021, CeramTec is investing in the rapidly growing future market for

metal-free dental prostheses and is sustainably expanding its portfolio for

medical technology applications. As one of the leading suppliers in the field of

metal-free, two-piece ceramic implants, Dentalpoint makes a substantial

contribution to the development of implantology and has an established and

innovative product platform. The transaction will create a leading global

provider of solutions in the field of ceramic dental implants, which combine the

highest product quality in terms of bio-compatibility and aesthetics.





"With this acquisition, we not only consistently expand our portfolio in theMedical segment, but at the same time we are expanding our access to the dentalmarket, our product development expertise and our manufacturing capacities in astrongly growing market environment," says Dr. Hadi Saleh, CEO of the CeramTecGroup.Adrian Hunn, CEO of Dentalpoint AG, adds: "Through the integration into theCeramTec Group, we expect new impulses for our existing business and theexpansion of our international presence. At the same time, Dentalpoint willremain a stand-alone company with the established Zeramex brand and willcontinue to expand."Dentalpoint has state-of-the-art production technology and automatedmanufacturing processes. For more than 10 years, customers have trusted thehigh-quality and customized product solutions from Switzerland.CeramTec has over 45 years of experience with high-performance ceramics formedical technology applications, which are successfully used worldwide for thebenefit of patients. CeramTec's ceramic implants are metal-free and haveexcellent bio-compatibility, chemical stability and high wear resistance. Thecompany's proven expertise in materials and injection molding in particularenables the cost-efficient production of dental implants.Ceramtec was supported by Homburger AG in Zurich as to legal matters and byMorgan Stanley as financial advisor.About CeramTec GmbHCeramTec is a leading international manufacturer of technical ceramics andspecialises in the development, production and sale of parts, components andproducts made of ceramic materials. With over 100 years of development andproduction experience, CeramTec is a world leader in the manufacture of advancedceramics and uses these materials in a wide range of applications. CeramTecadvanced ceramics are used in numerous industries, including medical technology,the automotive industry, electronics, energy, environmental technology, as wellas in equipment and mechanical engineering. The product range includes well over10,000 products, components and parts made of technical ceramics and a varietyof ceramic materials.With production facilities and subsidiaries in Europe, America and Asia,CeramTec has an international presence as a manufacturer and supplier. Thecompany is headquartered in Plochingen near Stuttgart. In 2019, CeramTecgenerated sales of over 620 million euros. CeramTec employs more than 3,500people worldwide, including around 2,000 in Germany.About Dentalpoint AGDentalpoint is an innovator, pioneer and leading competence centre formetal-free dental restorations based in Switzerland. The registered trademarkZERAMEX® stands for an aesthetic and 100% metal-free all-ceramic implant systemthat addresses a growing patient need. In order to maintain its position as atechnology leader in the dental industry of ceramic implant manufacturers,Dentalpoint is cur-rently establishing its own ceramic competence centre in theLimmattal near Zurich.Dentalpoint sells its products internationally with its own sales force,distribution and OEM partners. The subsidiary in Germany is Dentalpoint GermanyGmbH, located in Lörrach.Contact:Christoph HermesHead of CommunicationsTelefon: +49 (0) 7153 611-803E-Mail: mailto:pr@ceramtec.deCeramTec GmbHCeramTec-Platz 1-9D-73207 Plochingenhttp://www.ceramtec.dehttp://www.ceramtec.com/twitterhttp://www.ceramtec.com/youtubeAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128209/4804397OTS: CeramTec-Gruppe