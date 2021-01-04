CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership (FOTO)
Plochingen (ots) - The CeramTec Group has taken the next step in the
transformation into a medical technology corporation andacquired the Swiss
specialist for ceramic dental implants, Dentalpoint AG. With this acquisition,
the globally leading medical technology group further expands its offering as a
supplier in the field of high-performance ceramics. The CeramTec Group's
high-quality, biocompatible ceramic components for joint and dental implants
help patients worldwide to improve their lives.
With the acquisition of the Swiss company Dentalpoint AG ("Dentalpoint") on 4
January 2021, CeramTec is investing in the rapidly growing future market for
metal-free dental prostheses and is sustainably expanding its portfolio for
medical technology applications. As one of the leading suppliers in the field of
metal-free, two-piece ceramic implants, Dentalpoint makes a substantial
contribution to the development of implantology and has an established and
innovative product platform. The transaction will create a leading global
provider of solutions in the field of ceramic dental implants, which combine the
highest product quality in terms of bio-compatibility and aesthetics.
