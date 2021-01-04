 

Carmila Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Carmila (Paris:CARM):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Number of real voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury
shares)*

31 December 2020

142,616,879

142,165,749

142,357,425

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA
 French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

