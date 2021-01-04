 

VERB Technology to Showcase Industry-Leading verbLIVE Livestream eCommerce and Webinar Platform at CES 2021

globenewswire
04.01.2021   

verbLIVE continuing to gain traction with corporate clients as remote work and virtual selling become the global norm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will be showcasing its industry-leading verbLIVE platform at CES 2021, the first all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show, on January 11-14, 2021. Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO, will highlight the Company’s sales enablement technology innovations and virtually connect with customers, media, and other thought leaders.

verbLIVE, the Company’s livestream ecommerce and webinar application, is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that enables sales people to increase client and prospect engagement and drive sales conversion rates remotely, in a friction-free, video-based setting. It provides a variety of interactive features, such as in-video clickable icons to buy, receive additional product information, and set up appointments, and offers real-time viewer engagement and interaction analytics to enhance sales productivity. verbLIVE is fully integrated with Salesforce, and soon with Microsoft Outlook.

“CES is the biggest tech event on the planet, and I couldn’t be more excited to participate in its first ever virtual edition,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “While we’ll certainly miss interacting with the tech community and the media in person, we fully intend to take advantage of the new virtual format. Effective remote interaction is the essence of verbLIVE, as we continue to live through unprecedented times. verbLIVE is changing the way companies approach sales, and our unique platform is already helping businesses address the challenges presented by COVID-19 – so I expect CES to be the start of an exciting, growth-filled 2021 for VERB.”

Industry professionals and accredited media members are invited to register for the event here.  

About CES 2021
CES is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES showcases companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more. It also includes a conference program where the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers address the industry's most relevant issues.

