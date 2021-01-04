 

Skylight Health to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 18:56  |  77   |   |   

  • Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange to commence January 6, 2021 under ticker symbol SHG.V

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 15, 2020, the Company has received final approval to list its common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

The common shares of the Company are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of trading on January 5, 2021 and are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V at the opening of trading on January 6, 2021. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the symbol “SHG”.

“Skylight Health is listing on the TSX-V to increase liquidity of our common shares and raise our profile in the capital markets. Having recently closed equity financing, we have secured the strong balance sheet required to execute on a very exciting pipeline strategy,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Skylight Health is also pleased to announce that it is had entered into a consulting agreement with Factory Relations on November 26, 2020 to provide various consulting services to Skylight. This contract included the ability for Skylight to have Factory provide full-service investor relations consulting to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Factory commenced providing those investor relations services on January 4, 2021. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Factory Relations receives a monthly retainer of $7,500 per month for all services rendered including investor relations. Factory was also granted 250,000 options as part of the options granted on the November 27, 2020 and press released on November 30th, 2020 exercisable at $0.51 per share for one year and vesting quarterly.

Factory Relations is a full-service Investor Relations firm owned by Jacqueline (Jackie) Kelly and is based in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. Factory Relations’ leadership has extensive capital markets and investor experience in a variety of sectors (including healthcare) across Canada and in the US.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 135,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 2
Skylight Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange to commence January 6, 2021 under ticker symbol SHG.V TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skylight Health Group Inc. (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Skylight Health Provides 2020 Corporate Overview and 2021 Outlook
30.12.20
Skylight Health Announces Closing of Tennessee Clinic with $2.2 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA
30.12.20
Skylight Health Group Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought Deal Financing
17.12.20
Skylight Health to Provide a Discount Drug Card Program to its Expanding Subscription Offering for Uninsured Americans
15.12.20
Skylight Health Receives Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Listing
10.12.20
Skylight Health to Add 16th State with Acquisition of Florida Clinic Group with $5 million in Revenue and $1.2 million EBITDA
09.12.20
Skylight Health Announces New OTCQX Ticker and Presentation at LD Micro in December
08.12.20
Skylight Health Partners with GatherMed to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Covered through Insurance for Patients with Hypertension

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:50 Uhr
21
Skylight Health Group