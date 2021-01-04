Skylight Health to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

The common shares of the Company are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of trading on January 5, 2021 and are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V at the opening of trading on January 6, 2021. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the symbol “SHG”.

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 15, 2020, the Company has received final approval to list its common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”).

“Skylight Health is listing on the TSX-V to increase liquidity of our common shares and raise our profile in the capital markets. Having recently closed equity financing, we have secured the strong balance sheet required to execute on a very exciting pipeline strategy,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Skylight Health is also pleased to announce that it is had entered into a consulting agreement with Factory Relations on November 26, 2020 to provide various consulting services to Skylight. This contract included the ability for Skylight to have Factory provide full-service investor relations consulting to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Factory commenced providing those investor relations services on January 4, 2021. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Factory Relations receives a monthly retainer of $7,500 per month for all services rendered including investor relations. Factory was also granted 250,000 options as part of the options granted on the November 27, 2020 and press released on November 30th, 2020 exercisable at $0.51 per share for one year and vesting quarterly.

Factory Relations is a full-service Investor Relations firm owned by Jacqueline (Jackie) Kelly and is based in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. Factory Relations’ leadership has extensive capital markets and investor experience in a variety of sectors (including healthcare) across Canada and in the US.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 135,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.