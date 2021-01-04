Harris Williams Advises Brady Industries on its Sale to Individual FoodService

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Brady Industries (Brady), a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners (AMCP), on its sale to Individual FoodService (IFS), a portfolio company of Kelso & Company (Kelso). Brady is a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and foodservice distributor. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam, Pete Morgan and Maury Nolen of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“The combination of Brady and IFS creates a leading distributor of foodservice disposables and JanSan products within a specialty distribution industry with strong investor interest for high quality assets,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Brady and IFS now bring together two companies that stand out for their customer service, immense product expertise, operational excellence and devoted leadership teams.”

“It was a pleasure working with the teams at Brady and AMCP during this transaction,” added Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to seeing what Brady accomplishes in partnership with IFS during this next chapter of growth.”

Brady has been pioneering the way products and solutions are delivered to cleaning and foodservice professionals since 1947. At the heart of Brady’s operation is a community-minded culture driven by a workforce of more than 500 employees currently in 26 locations throughout Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Washington, D.C., including its original Las Vegas headquarters. Brady’s approach to partnership is unique by providing integrated customer support, expertise, technical support and service across a full spectrum of customer needs including extensive facility offerings, complete dish machine and laundry machine service, equipment sales, rentals and service, and foodservice supplies. Brady provides these specialized solutions for customers in key commercial market segments including hospitality, education, healthcare, government, building service contractors and more.