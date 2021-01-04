 

New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 19:09  |  98   |   |   

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE: MRAD), an actively managed global investment strategy with fully transparent portfolio, designed to provide investors with exposure to the innovative companies shaping the future of advertising and marketing technology. The company believes MRAD is the first ETF to focus on the area of AdTech and MarTech.

The principle investment objective of the ETF is to invest in companies which are using technology to disrupt traditional advertising and marketing industries by using programmatic advertising, targeted digital advertising, consumer data and targeting, customer relationship management, marketing automation, and other technologies that aid in advertising and marketing.

These technologies allow modern advertisers and marketers to target and communicate with consumers with greater efficiency and effectiveness. With the help of AdTech, advertisers are able to target audiences with surgical precision and at a much lower cost than traditional advertising methods. MarTech allows marketers to personalize their efforts and gain marketing efficiency. The combination of AdTech and MarTech are profoundly affecting these industries. As with most changes, the disruptors gain a market advantage that allows them to grow rapidly and achieve higher profit margins. These shifts are creating new investable opportunities for growth-oriented investors, which MRAD aims to capitalize on.

“These technologies are disrupting advertising and marketing and it presents an investment opportunity which is why we are launching MRAD, and refer to it as 'Mister Ad',” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management.

The SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF, managed by portfolio manager Sagar Thanki, provides investors with exposure to companies that are involved in the development, production, adoption or deployment of AdTech and MarTech-related products or services, or increase marketing, sales or customer support efficiency, or enhance the customer experience. They offer or operate ad placement platforms or exchanges, customer relations management platforms, advertising agencies, and web-based marketing or email services.

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE: MRAD), an actively managed global investment strategy with fully transparent portfolio, designed to provide investors with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
TechTarget Acquires Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a Leading Provider of Decision-Support Content for Enterprise Tech Buyers and Sellers
03.01.21
Hast du 3.000 Euro übrig? Diese 3 US-Aktien könnten dich 2021 reich machen
03.01.21
Vergiss Apple! Auf diese Tech-Aktien setze ich 2021!
02.01.21
Roku-Aktie: Das könnte 2021 viel Erfolg bringen!
30.12.20
The Trade Desk korrigierte 10 % am Montag! Buy the Dip?
29.12.20
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
28.12.20
5 Aktien, die 2021 zu Wohlstand führen könnten
28.12.20
Wo wird The Trade Desk in 10 Jahren stehen?
27.12.20
Wie Roku seine Verhandlungen mit HBO Max gewonnen hat
26.12.20
Warum ich bei meinen Top-5-Aktien von 2020 nachlegen werde

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
5
The Trade Desk Quartalszahlen- Top Top Top
20.12.20
6
Magnite - die neue Roku?
13.12.20
47
ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?
06.11.20
139
The Trade Desk (TTD) - die Werbeplattform der Zukunft?
28.10.20
5
Criteo - Adtech