New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

The principle investment objective of the ETF is to invest in companies which are using technology to disrupt traditional advertising and marketing industries by using programmatic advertising, targeted digital advertising, consumer data and targeting, customer relationship management, marketing automation, and other technologies that aid in advertising and marketing.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE: MRAD), an actively managed global investment strategy with fully transparent portfolio, designed to provide investors with exposure to the innovative companies shaping the future of advertising and marketing technology. The company believes MRAD is the first ETF to focus on the area of AdTech and MarTech.

These technologies allow modern advertisers and marketers to target and communicate with consumers with greater efficiency and effectiveness. With the help of AdTech, advertisers are able to target audiences with surgical precision and at a much lower cost than traditional advertising methods. MarTech allows marketers to personalize their efforts and gain marketing efficiency. The combination of AdTech and MarTech are profoundly affecting these industries. As with most changes, the disruptors gain a market advantage that allows them to grow rapidly and achieve higher profit margins. These shifts are creating new investable opportunities for growth-oriented investors, which MRAD aims to capitalize on.

“These technologies are disrupting advertising and marketing and it presents an investment opportunity which is why we are launching MRAD, and refer to it as 'Mister Ad',” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management.

The SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF, managed by portfolio manager Sagar Thanki, provides investors with exposure to companies that are involved in the development, production, adoption or deployment of AdTech and MarTech-related products or services, or increase marketing, sales or customer support efficiency, or enhance the customer experience. They offer or operate ad placement platforms or exchanges, customer relations management platforms, advertising agencies, and web-based marketing or email services.