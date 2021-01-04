Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that the Company will be participating in the virtually held 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11. Mike Pykosz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:40 p.m. EST.

A live and archived webcast of this event will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.