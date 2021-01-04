Forwardly, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

DWAC eligibility makes Forwardly much more attractive to future investors in the company and its projects, as shares which are issued in certificate form are not accepted for deposit by most brokerage firms

Boulder City, NV, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), is pleased to announce that the company’s common shares have been deemed eligible by the Depository Trust Corporation (“DTC”) for electronic transfer through the Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian (“DWAC”) platform.

Mr. Sharp also announced that the shareholder video conference call, previously scheduled for January 12, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 16, 2021 to coincide with the release of the company’s annual financial report. Further details regarding the conference call will be released in a future press release.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Forwardly, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433