 

PPG Appoints Tony Wu as Vice President, Greater China Industrial Coatings, Global Electronic Materials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 20:00  |  35   |   |   

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Wu will report to Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global industrial coatings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005523/en/

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wu joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, Greater China industrial coatings. In 2019, he expanded his accountabilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. He joined PPG from Genus PIC where he held the position of general manager, China. Wu has more than 20 years of experience in the coatings and chemicals industry, having also held positions with BASF, Henkel and Nippon Paint.

Wu graduated from the University of Shanghai with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and obtained a Master in Business Administration degree from IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate
CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Appoints Tony Wu as Vice President, Greater China Industrial Coatings, Global Electronic Materials PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Wu will report to Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
PPG completes acquisition of global coatings manufacturer Ennis-Flint
22.12.20
PPG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Jan. 21
18.12.20
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
09.12.20
PPG Recognized as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek