 

Waters Corporation Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference virtually on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 8:20AM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, TA Instruments, and Discovery are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

