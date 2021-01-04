Waters Corporation Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference virtually on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 8:20AM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”