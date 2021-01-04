 

PPR - $.0135 December Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 19:57  |  67   |   |   

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.35 cents per share on December 31, 2020, payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021. This represents the 392nd consecutive monthly dividend since the Trust’s inception in May 1988.

The following is the annualized distribution rate calculation based on the declared dividend for the month, Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at month-end and the month-end NYSE composite closing price (“Market”).

Annualized Period-end Distribution Rate

 

 

 

DIVIDEND

 

 

 

NAV

 

 

 

MARKET

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

$.0135

 

 

 

3.25%

 

 

 

3.57%

 

 

 

 

The Trust's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital.

The Trust is managed by Voya Investments, LLC and sub-advised by Voya Investment Management Co. LLC, and its shares are distributed by Voya Investments Distributor, LLC. The adviser, the sub-adviser and the distributor are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA). The Trust’s operations are based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Seite 1 von 3
VOYA PRIME RATE/SH BEN INT jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPR - $.0135 December Dividend Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.35 cents per share on December 31, 2020, payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity