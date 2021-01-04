PPR - $.0135 December Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 1.35 cents per share on December 31, 2020, payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021. This represents the 392nd consecutive monthly dividend since the Trust’s inception in May 1988.

The following is the annualized distribution rate calculation based on the declared dividend for the month, Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at month-end and the month-end NYSE composite closing price (“Market”).