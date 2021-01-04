Voltalia’s installed capacity tops 1 gigawatt

Three milestones surpassed in 2020:

1,000 megawatts of installed capacity globally at end-December

1,000 megawatts of long-term power sales contracts won over the year

1,000 Voltalia employees on three continents at end-December

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, reaches 1,015 of installed capacity at end 2020,overpassing its 1-gigawatt target set in 2016.

Thanks to a dynamic fourth quarter with significant additions to its installed capacity1, Voltalia has increased its portfolio of installed plants by 18% since September 30, 2020.