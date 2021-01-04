ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2021. Tom Chubb, Chairman, CEO and President of Oxford will join top-ranked equity research analyst Dana Telsey for a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed via the Oxford website at www.oxfordinc.com.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker Telephone: (404) 653-1455 E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com



