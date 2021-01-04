Urbana Corporation Increases Dividend By 12.5% Declaration of Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (“Urbana” or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) announces that today its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share (the “2021 Dividend”), on the issued and outstanding Common and non-voting Class A shares of Urbana. The 2021 Dividend represents a 12.5% increase from the dividend ($0.08 per share) the Corporation paid in 2020. This represents Urbana’s third dividend increase since 2017.



The dividend is payable on the 29th day of January, 2021 to the Shareholders of record at the close of business on the 15th day of January, 2021. The ex-dividend date is the 14th day of January, 2021.