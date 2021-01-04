 

CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Four RIA Firms, Capping a Year of Rapid Growth in U.S. Wealth Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 20:52  |  65   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of four U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms, boosting its U.S. wealth management assets by approximately US$9.4 billion to US$22 billion.*

The previously announced acquisitions were completed on December 31, 2020, and include RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC (“RGT”) of Dallas, The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (now The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC; “Roosevelt”) of New York City, Doyle Wealth Management, Inc. (now Doyle Wealth Management, LLC; “DWM”) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Stavis & Cohen Financial LLC (now Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC; “SC”) of Houston.

CI strategically entered the U.S. wealth management industry early in 2020 and during the year made 10 direct RIA acquisitions and 13 acquisitions overall (including those by CI’s affiliated RIAs), becoming one of the industry’s fastest-growing RIA platforms.

“In less than a year, we have built a US$22-billion wealth management business with operations across the United States,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “This growth has been driven by CI’s unique value proposition for RIAs, who appreciate our collaborative approach, extensive experience in wealth planning and commitment to holistic, client-centered advice. Our strategy is driven by our firm belief that the financial advisor is more important than ever as clients’ financial lives become increasingly complex.”

The acquisitions have increased CI’s combined assets under management and wealth management assets to a record total of approximately C$228 billion (US$175 billion)*.

RGT serves clients across Texas and the U.S. and has approximately US$4.7 billion in assets. RGT’s accolades include being recognized by Barron’s magazine as one of America’s Best RIA Firms in 2019 and 2020. CI has acquired a majority interest in the company, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Griege.

Roosevelt serves high-net-worth families in the greater New York area and has approximately US$2.9 billion in assets. Roosevelt is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Adam Sheer and David Sheer.

DWM is a leading wealth management firm in the Tampa Bay area with approximately US$1.2 billion in assets. CI has acquired 100% of DWM, which is led by co-founders Robert Doyle and Jillian Doyle. DWM is also a licensed CPA firm offering tax preparation services to select clients.

Seite 1 von 3
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Four RIA Firms, Capping a Year of Rapid Growth in U.S. Wealth Management CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of four U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms, boosting its U.S. wealth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Forum Energy Technologies Divests ABZ and Quadrant Valve Brands
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
CI Financial Announces Early Redemption of Debentures due November 2021
16.12.20
CI Global Asset Management comments on proposed acquisition of Great Canadian Gaming by funds managed by Apollo Global Management
11.12.20
CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $215.6 Billion
11.12.20
Securityholders Approve Fixed Administration Fees for 19 CI Global Asset Management ETFs
11.12.20
CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$700 Million Notes Offering
08.12.20
CI Global Asset Management Files Final Prospectus for CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund