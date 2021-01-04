CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Four RIA Firms, Capping a Year of Rapid Growth in U.S. Wealth Management

The previously announced acquisitions were completed on December 31, 2020, and include RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC (“RGT”) of Dallas, The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (now The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC; “Roosevelt”) of New York City, Doyle Wealth Management, Inc. (now Doyle Wealth Management, LLC; “DWM”) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Stavis & Cohen Financial LLC (now Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC; “SC”) of Houston.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX ; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of four U.S. registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms, boosting its U.S. wealth management assets by approximately US$9.4 billion to US$22 billion.*

CI strategically entered the U.S. wealth management industry early in 2020 and during the year made 10 direct RIA acquisitions and 13 acquisitions overall (including those by CI’s affiliated RIAs), becoming one of the industry’s fastest-growing RIA platforms.

“In less than a year, we have built a US$22-billion wealth management business with operations across the United States,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “This growth has been driven by CI’s unique value proposition for RIAs, who appreciate our collaborative approach, extensive experience in wealth planning and commitment to holistic, client-centered advice. Our strategy is driven by our firm belief that the financial advisor is more important than ever as clients’ financial lives become increasingly complex.”

The acquisitions have increased CI’s combined assets under management and wealth management assets to a record total of approximately C$228 billion (US$175 billion)*.

RGT serves clients across Texas and the U.S. and has approximately US$4.7 billion in assets. RGT’s accolades include being recognized by Barron’s magazine as one of America’s Best RIA Firms in 2019 and 2020. CI has acquired a majority interest in the company, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Griege.

Roosevelt serves high-net-worth families in the greater New York area and has approximately US$2.9 billion in assets. Roosevelt is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Adam Sheer and David Sheer.

DWM is a leading wealth management firm in the Tampa Bay area with approximately US$1.2 billion in assets. CI has acquired 100% of DWM, which is led by co-founders Robert Doyle and Jillian Doyle. DWM is also a licensed CPA firm offering tax preparation services to select clients.