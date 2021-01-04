 

Velan Inc. Announcement

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 it will release its 3rd Quarter results for the period ended November 30, 2020.

The company will hold an investor and analyst call on Thursday, January 14th, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-945-0427, and quoting the reservation number 21989207. There will be a recording on PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21989207 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance, at 514-707-2542.

For further information, please contact:
Yves Leduc, CEO
Tel.: 514-748-7748 EXT 5987
OR
John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global
Finance
Tel.: 514-707-2542
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com




