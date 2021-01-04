 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Liquidia Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Liquidia announced on November 25, 2020, that the FDA had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) to the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil). The Company stated that “In the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” specifically noting “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.” Based on this news, shares of Liquidia dropped by more than 5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

