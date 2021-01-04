The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Liquidia announced on November 25, 2020, that the FDA had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) to the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil). The Company stated that “In the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” specifically noting “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.” Based on this news, shares of Liquidia dropped by more than 5% on the same day.