 

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Declares its Monthly Distribution of $0.073 per Share

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (“XFLT” or the “Trust”) has declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.073 per share on the Trust’s common shares, payable on February 1, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021, as noted below. The amount of the distribution represents no change from the previous month's distribution amount.

The following dates apply to today’s monthly distribution declaration:

 

Ex-Dividend Date

 

January 14, 2021

 

Record Date

 

January 15, 2021

 

Payable Date

 

February 1, 2021

 

Amount

 

$0.073 per common share

 

Change from Previous Month

 

No change

Distributions on common shares may be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends), capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Trust’s common shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Trust is net income or profit. For further information regarding the Trust’s distributions, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

The Trust’s net investment income and capital gain can vary significantly over time, however, the Trust seeks to maintain more stable monthly distributions over time. The Trust’s investments in CLOs may be subject to complex tax rules and the calculation of taxable income attributed to an investment in CLO subordinated notes can be dramatically different from the calculation of income for financial reporting purposes under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), and, as a result, there may be significant differences between the Trust’s GAAP income and its taxable income. The Trust’s final taxable income for the current fiscal year will not be known until the Trust’s tax returns are filed.

