PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and monthly distribution for February 2021

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) declared today its initial distribution of $0.108 per common share payable Jan. 29, 2021. Based on the Fund’s initial offering price of $20.00 per share, this equates to an annualized distribution yield of 6.48%. The Fund also declared today monthly distributions of $0.108 per common share for February 2021. The distribution schedule appears below:

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

January 1/21/2021 1/22/2021 1/29/2021

February 2/11/2021 2/12/2021 2/26/2021

These distributions are the first declared by the Fund following its successful initial public offering in November 2020 that raised approximately $542 million, assuming full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, which may not occur.

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade.

The Fund focuses on a sub-style of the high yield bond market, investing a majority of its holdings in shorter duration, higher-rated high yield bonds. Shorter duration higher-rated high yield bonds have historically offered investors the income-generating potential of high yield bonds and attractive risk-adjusted returns with lower credit and interest rate risk than longer duration broad market high yield bonds.

The Fund primarily invests in fixed income investments rated BB or B or deemed equivalent by the Fund’s subadvisor and has a 10% limit on investments rated CCC+ and below.

The Fund generally seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration, including the effects of leverage, of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of approximately five years or less.