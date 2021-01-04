fuboTV to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:45am ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed here. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website.