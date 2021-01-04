Vince Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.vince.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 23 rd Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, David Stefko, will host the presentation.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary group, consisting of three brands: Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 48 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Rebecca Taylor, founded in 1996 in New York City, is a high-end women’s contemporary lifestyle brand inspired by beauty in the everyday. The Rebecca Taylor collection is available at 10 retail stores, through our e-commerce site at rebeccataylor.com and through its subscription service Rebecca Taylor RNTD, www.rebeccataylorrntd.com, as well as through high-end department and specialty stores in select international markets. Parker, founded in 2008 in New York City, is a contemporary women’s fashion brand that is trend focused. The Parker collection is available at high-end department and specialty stores in select international markets. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

