 

Lincoln Financial Group Names Craig T. Beazer as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Craig T. Beazer has been named executive vice president and general counsel, effective today. In his new role, Beazer will oversee all activities for the legal, compliance, government relations and corporate secretary functions of the company, as well as provide strategic counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. Beazer replaces Leon Roday, who will retire in February following a complete transition of responsibilities. He will report to Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, and will sit on the company’s Senior Management Committee, which drives the company’s long-term strategy.

Craig T. Beazer, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“Craig has had an impressive career with large, sophisticated financial services institutions, and his deep expertise includes corporate governance, securities and the boardroom,” said Glass. “He is also a strategic leader with strong business acumen whose experience leading complex legal, regulatory and business initiatives will bring great value to our legal team and Lincoln. I look forward to his many contributions on behalf of the organization.”

Previously, Beazer worked for Cleveland-based KeyBank as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. He joined the company in 2018 as executive vice president and deputy general counsel before being promoted into his current role earlier this year. Prior to KeyBank, Beazer held senior legal positions with GE and GE Capital, Bank of America and BNY Mellon. He began his career in private practice.

Beazer earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A. from Iona College. He is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance, for which he has been a panelist several times. Beazer was also a faculty member for The Knowledge Group and the Practicing Law Institute discussing trends and best practices in SEC reporting and compliance for financial institutions.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

