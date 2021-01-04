Onto Innovation to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. Onto Innovation’s presentation will be webcast live at 2:00 p.m. EST on January 14, 2021. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Onto Innovation’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

Onto Innovation’s management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 14, 2021. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.