Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in The ICR Conference 2021

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021 held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.