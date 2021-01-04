Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:50 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.