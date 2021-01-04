 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), provided an update on collections, acquisitions and holdover lease execution completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Company had a very active 2020 and made substantial gains in our USPS property consolidation strategy. We completed approximately $130.3 million of acquisitions in 2020 adding 261 properties to our portfolio all within our 7%-9% weighted average cap rate. In addition, we made meaningful progress in resolving outstanding holdover leases. We are entering 2021 on a solid foundation for anticipated growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

Collections and Acquisitions

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company collected 100% of its rents and completed the acquisition of 36 properties for approximately $62.6 million, excluding closing costs. These acquisitions comprised approximately 577,105 net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $8.23 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired 261 properties for approximately $130.3 million, excluding closing costs. These acquisitions comprised approximately 1.2 million net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $9.21 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s portfolio is 100% occupied and is comprised of 726 properties across 47 states with approximately 2.7 million net leasable interior square feet. The weighted average rental rate for the portfolio is $9.67 per leasable square foot.

In addition, the Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 13 postal properties for approximately $18.5 million, excluding closing costs. The majority of these transactions are anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Holdover Leases and 2020 Lease Expirations

As of January 4, 2021, the Company owns 90 properties with leases that expired in 2019 and 2020. The Company has agreed with the USPS upon rents on all properties. Of the 90 properties, 72 properties have new leases that have been fully executed by both the Company and the USPS and leases for the remaining 16 properties have been signed by the Company and returned to the USPS for execution. Leases for the remaining two properties, which were acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020, are awaiting draft leases from the USPS.

