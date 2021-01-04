Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Andrew Spodek, Postal Realty’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very excited to have Rob join us as our CFO. Rob’s capital markets and public real estate company expertise complements the strength of our Financial Reporting and Accounting team. Rob’s insights will be a great benefit to the Company as we continue to scale our operations.”

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Klein as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Klein joined the Company on January 1, 2021 pursuant to an employment agreement entered into between Mr. Klein and the Company.

Mr. Klein stated, “I look forward to joining the Company’s leadership team and guiding its financial decisions as the Company continues on its exciting growth path. The Company’s impressive results since its IPO and more recently in circumnavigating the pandemic speaks to the quality of the Company’s properties and tenants, and the work ethic of the team. I believe that Postal is well positioned for continued success and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the Company’s bright future.”

Mr. Klein joins the Company with extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets and real estate operations stemming from his over 20-year career. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Klein served as a Managing Partner and head of capital markets at Monday Properties Services, LLC (“Monday Properties”) since June 2016, where he led the strategic growth of the firm. From 1998 to the time he joined Monday Properties, Mr. Klein served in various roles, including most recently as a Managing Director, in the Real Estate Advisory Group at Evercore Group L.L.C. (“Evercore”) and advised public and private companies and special committees on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, portfolio acquisitions and sales, restructuring transactions, IPOs and strategic alternatives. Prior to joining Evercore, Mr. Klein held positions with MJC Associates LLC, Reckson Associates, Goldman, Sachs & Co and Bankers Trust. Mr. Klein is an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), University of Florida’s Bergstrom Center Advisory Board and the Columbia Business School Real Estate Circle. He graduated from the University of Florida Honors Program in 1997, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in 2004.

