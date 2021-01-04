Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend

The dividend will be payable on February 4, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

All holders of NYSE-listed ordinary shares will be paid in U.S. dollars through the Company’s dividend disbursing agent.

For holders of ordinary shares not directly listed on the NYSE, the dividend will be paid directly by the Company. Payment will be made in U.S. dollars, but holders of ordinary shares can elect to receive their dividend payment in respect of those ordinary shares in pounds sterling. If a holder of ordinary shares has previously requested and received a dividend in pounds sterling, the holder will receive this dividend payable on February 4, 2021 in pounds sterling, unless a written election to change the payment currency is received by the Company Secretary by January 14, 2021. Holders of ordinary shares electing to receive their dividend in pounds sterling will have the U.S. dollar amount converted to pounds sterling at the spot rate reported in the Financial Times for the record date.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials focusing on value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.

