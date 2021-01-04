Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:20 am ET. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 global net product revenues. In addition, the Company will webcast the Q&A breakout session immediately following its presentation at 8:40 am ET.

A live audio webcast of both the presentation and breakout session will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.