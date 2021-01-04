 

NanoString to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

04.01.2021   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 2:50pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

