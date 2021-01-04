NanoString to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 2:50pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.