T-Mobile Agrees to Acquire Sprint-branded Wireless Assets from Brookings Municipal Utilities

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Sprint-branded wireless operating assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota. Under the former Sprint brand, BMU operates a network of cell sites and provides wireless and data services to approximately 14,000 customers in Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Brookings, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa. The acquisition will further expand T-Mobile’s retail distribution and enhance network coverage in the area. The deal includes BMU’s wireless network, retail stores, and PCS spectrum.

“T-Mobile is thrilled that we will soon be able to deliver all the benefits of our Supercharged Un-Carrier and America’s largest 5G network to our newest wireless customers in southeastern South Dakota and Western Iowa,” said Mike Sievert, President & Chief Executive Officer at T-Mobile. “Once fully integrated, we will expand our retail footprint in the area and bring T-Mobile’s award-winning approach to service to these customers. We can’t wait to serve them!”