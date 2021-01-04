NGM Bio Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, NGM expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15,000,000 of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by NGM. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.