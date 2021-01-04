Allegro MicroSystems to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.



The live webcast for this event can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website after the event.