 

Allegro MicroSystems to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The live webcast for this event can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website after the event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com


