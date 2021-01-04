Exagen Inc. Partners with Oregon’s St. Charles Health System to Offer AVISE Testing as an In-Network Benefit for Patients Suffering from Debilitating Autoimmune Diseases

“St. Charles has a far-reaching impact on the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve. As the largest employer in the region, providing access to AVISE testing will play an important part in enabling rheumatologists to improve patient care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune diseases, including SLE,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that all AVISE test offerings (CTD, Lupus, SLE Prognostic, SLE Monitor, APS, Vasculitis AAV, MTX, and HCQ) are a contracted in-network service with St. Charles Health System, the largest provider of medical care in Central Oregon.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.

About St. Charles Health System

Headquartered in Bend, OR, St. Charles Health System, Inc., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,500 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.