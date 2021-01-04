Editas Medicine to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET.



