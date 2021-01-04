Rubius Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, announced today that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.