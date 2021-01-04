 

Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

Forty-two consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2775 per common share payable January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021. The dividend of $0.2775 per common share represents an increase of $0.0025 per common share, or 0.91%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-two quarters.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.89 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-notification/default.aspx to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact: 		Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217



