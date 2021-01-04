National General Announces Notice to Redeem Certain of its Securities and Intention to Delist and Deregister its Series C Depositary Shares
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NGHC) (“National General” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation, today
delivered notices of redemption to, on February 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), redeem in full:
- all of the issued and outstanding shares of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220709) (collectively, the
“Class A Preferred Stock”), at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share plus declared and unpaid dividends on the shares of Class A Preferred Stock called for redemption for prior dividend
periods, if any, plus accrued but unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) thereon for the then-current dividend period, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, without accumulation of any other
undeclared dividends;
- all of the issued and outstanding Depositary Shares, Representing 1/40th of a Share of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (CUSIP No.: 636220808)
(collectively, the “Class B Depositary Shares”) and the underlying 7.50% NonCumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220881) (collectively, the “Class B
Preferred Stock”), at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Class B Depositary Share (or, as applicable $1,000 per share of Class B Preferred Stock) plus declared and unpaid dividends on the Class
B Depositary Shares (or shares of Class B Preferred Stock, as applicable) called for redemption for prior dividend periods, if any, plus accrued but unpaid dividends (whether or not declared)
thereon for the then-current dividend period, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, without accumulation of any other undeclared dividends; and
- the aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 7.625% Subordinated Notes Due 2055 (the “2055 Notes”), in increments of $25 aggregate principal
amount of the 2055 Notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2055 Notes being redeemed plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date
(collectively, the “Redeemed Securities”).
Any dividends or interest payable on any Redeemed Securities on a date prior to the Redemption Date will be paid by National General on such date.
National General also intends to redeem the Depositary Shares, Representing 1/40th of a Share of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (CUSIP No.: 636220857) (collectively, the “Class C Depositary Shares”) and the underlying 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220865) (collectively, the “Class C Preferred Stock”) when they become redeemable in July 2021. Prior to the redemption of the Class C Depositary Shares and Class C Preferred Stock, National General will continue to pay quarterly dividends on the Class C Preferred Stock.
