National General Announces Notice to Redeem Certain of its Securities and Intention to Delist and Deregister its Series C Depositary Shares

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NGHC) (“National General” or the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation, today delivered notices of redemption to, on February 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), redeem in full:



all of the issued and outstanding shares of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220709) (collectively, the “Class A Preferred Stock”), at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share plus declared and unpaid dividends on the shares of Class A Preferred Stock called for redemption for prior dividend periods, if any, plus accrued but unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) thereon for the then-current dividend period, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, without accumulation of any other undeclared dividends;





all of the issued and outstanding Depositary Shares, Representing 1/40th of a Share of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (CUSIP No.: 636220808) (collectively, the “Class B Depositary Shares”) and the underlying 7.50% NonCumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220881) (collectively, the “Class B Preferred Stock”), at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Class B Depositary Share (or, as applicable $1,000 per share of Class B Preferred Stock) plus declared and unpaid dividends on the Class B Depositary Shares (or shares of Class B Preferred Stock, as applicable) called for redemption for prior dividend periods, if any, plus accrued but unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) thereon for the then-current dividend period, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, without accumulation of any other undeclared dividends; and





the aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 7.625% Subordinated Notes Due 2055 (the “2055 Notes”), in increments of $25 aggregate principal amount of the 2055 Notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2055 Notes being redeemed plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date (collectively, the “ Redeemed Securities ”).



Any dividends or interest payable on any Redeemed Securities on a date prior to the Redemption Date will be paid by National General on such date.

National General also intends to redeem the Depositary Shares, Representing 1/40th of a Share of its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (CUSIP No.: 636220857) (collectively, the “Class C Depositary Shares”) and the underlying 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (par value $0.01 per share) (CUSIP No.: 636220865) (collectively, the “Class C Preferred Stock”) when they become redeemable in July 2021. Prior to the redemption of the Class C Depositary Shares and Class C Preferred Stock, National General will continue to pay quarterly dividends on the Class C Preferred Stock.