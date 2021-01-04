Seer to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes through the power of unbiased, deep, rapid and scalable proteomics information, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Seer’s management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Monday, January 11 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.