 

LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Feb. 4. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 9671648.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Feb. 25. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Feb. 11. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 9671648.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer(+) and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

+ Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.


Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589  
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm


