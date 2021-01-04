LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Feb. 4. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 9671648.



The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until Feb. 25. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ET Feb. 11. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 9671648.