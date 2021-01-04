Altair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

TROY, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC), announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.