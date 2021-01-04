 

Avid Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, its Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 15, 2021.

Event details:
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Group Presentation
Date: Friday, January 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00AM ET

The group presentation will be available to the public via live webcast and subsequent replay on the Company's website for 90 days. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, Avid FastServe, Maestro, and PlayMaker. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
IR@avid.com

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
jim.sheehan@avid.com


