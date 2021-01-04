 

Galecto to Take Part in Two Panel Discussions at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021   

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two panel discussions at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event, which is being held virtually from January 6-8 and 11-14.

The first panel, entitled “Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development”, takes place on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time. Investors can pre-register for this panel discussion here.

The second panel, titled “EU Companies IPO-ing in the US: Benefits of EU Companies Listing on NASDAQ”, is also on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10AM EST. Investors can pre-register for this panel discussion here.

In addition, investors interested in meeting with our management team to learn more about Galecto and our pipeline can schedule a 1:1 to meet with us here.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two additional assets about to move into phase 2.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, plans for clinical development, product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

For more information, contact:

Galecto Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO 		 
+45 70 70 52 10  


Investors/US

Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 		Mary-Ann Chang
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 617 775 5956 +44 7483 284 853

