Passage Bio to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com and will remain active for 30 days.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer will present a company overview at the J.P Morgan 39 th Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 7:30am ET.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

