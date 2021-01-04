Fate Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of $350 Million of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of shares of common stock. Fate Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and nonclinical studies of its product candidates, the manufacture of its clinical product candidates, the expansion of its cGMP compliant manufacturing operations, including the construction, commissioning and qualification of its new facility, the conduct of preclinical research and development, and for general corporate purposes. In connection with the offering, Fate Therapeutics expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Fate Therapeutics. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Fate Therapeutics pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228513) that was previously filed by Fate Therapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing on November 21, 2018.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 547-6340; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.