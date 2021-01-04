 

Selvita completes acquisition of Fidelta from Galapagos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 22:01  |  51   |   |   

Mechelen, Belgium and Krakow, Poland – 04 January 2021, 22.01 TIME CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) and Selvita S.A. (WSE: SLV) announced today that the strategic transaction in which Selvita has acquired Fidelta from Galapagos has been completed.

The closing of the transaction comes shortly after its first announcement on November 23, 2020. Selvita has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares in Fidelta for an enterprise value of €31.2M plus the customary adjustments for net cash and working capital.

Acquisition of Fidelta substantially expands Selvita’s integrated drug discovery services offering and strengthens its position as one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe. The transaction will almost double Selvita’s revenues. Fidelta will now be fully consolidated under the Selvita Group, it will however continue to operate under the Fidelta name.

Fidelta is a contract research organization with core scientific competences in inflammation, fibrosis, and anti-infectives. The scope of services provided by Fidelta is complementary to Selvita’s offerings and will enable Selvita to build a competitive advantage in business areas such as DMPK, in vivo pharmacology, and toxicology, as well as increase its scale of operations within medicinal chemistry and in vitro pharmacology.

Fidelta currently employs 181 employees, including over 150 highly experienced scientists, providing integrated drug discovery services in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, with a proven track record of accomplished laboratory projects over many years. The Company is located in state-of-the art R&D facilities in Zagreb, Croatia which offer almost 6,000 m2 of research space. Fidelta will continue performing drug discovery services for Galapagos for the next five years.

About Selvita

Selvita is a preclinical Contract Research Organization providing multidisciplinary support in resolving the unique challenges of research within area of drug discovery, regulatory studies, as well as research and development.
The Company was established in 2007 and currently employs over 550 professionals, of which over 1/3 hold a PhD title. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with a second research site in Poznan, Poland and international offices located in Cambridge, MA and South San Francisco, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK. Selvita is a major shareholder in Ardigen – bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine.

Seite 1 von 3
Galapagos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Selvita completes acquisition of Fidelta from Galapagos Mechelen, Belgium and Krakow, Poland – 04 January 2021, 22.01 TIME CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) and Selvita S.A. (WSE: SLV) announced today that the strategic transaction in which Selvita has acquired Fidelta from Galapagos has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Galapagos’ CEO makes donation of €10 million in the form of personal shares to African Parks
15.12.20
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement  for  Jyseleca  (filgotinib)  
15.12.20
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca (Filgotinib)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV