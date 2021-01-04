Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Courtyard San Diego For $64.5 Million

 

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced it entered into a binding sales agreement on the 245-room Courtyard San Diego for $64.5 million resulting in a net book gain approximating $5.4 million. The Courtyard San Diego has no property-level debt and will result in net proceeds of $64.5 million which will be utilized to repay borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities.

“After a highly competitive sales process, we are pleased to announce the sale of the Courtyard San Diego to a fund managed by a leading global investment management firm. We have owned and operated this exceptional hotel for 7 years located in downtown San Diego at the north end of the Gaslamp Quarter. Although we expect the hotel to perform well as the economy recovers and group demand returns, for Hersha today, the sale is an attractive opportunity to bolster our balance sheet with a relatively low cost of capital,” stated Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has received a $3.0 million hard deposit from the buyer on the transaction, which is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter 2021. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be given that the transaction will close within the expected time frame, or at all.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,582 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Hersha Hospitality Trust’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact: Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Greg Costa, Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (215) 238-1046

