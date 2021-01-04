Berkeley Lights to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Berkeley Lights’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.berkeleylights.com .

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelectTM chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and LightningTM systems and Culture StationTM instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Press Contact

berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com