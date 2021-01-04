 

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 22:14  |  66   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for January, February and March 2021.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share
January 2021 January 20, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 28, 2021 $0.1990
February 2021 February 10, 2021 February 9, 2021 February 18, 2021 $0.1990
March 2021 March 17, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 25, 2021 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $17 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2020, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

