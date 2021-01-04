 

Bioasis to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. – Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Executive Chair will be attending the following industry conferences:

Connecting investors and the most innovative biotech companies to drive the future of drug development. Conference devoted to providing private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies an opportunity to present and meet with investors and biopharmaceutical executives.

LSX World Congress gathers the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to publicly listed life sciences giants, and everyone in between. It represents the breadth and depth of the cutting-edge research and technology driving the advances in the industry right now and in the near future.

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies with three-days of productive BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners.  

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair
deborah@bioasis.us
+1 203 533 7082

About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The Company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

